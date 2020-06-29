4116 165th Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now



This post-WWII home will be perfect if you are looking for a slightly eclectic home.



Set on a private, wooded lot with lots of glass, you'll feel like you are in the middle of a forest, when really you are just minutes from downtown, Bellevue, Factoria, Issaquah, and Microsoft!!



The floor plan is reminiscent of an Eichler home -- the living space is built around a central, open atrium. The atrium, which has vegetation in it, is mostly glassed-in to provide a lot of filtered and indirect light into the living space.



Coupled with the picture windows in the living area, the home is well lit. You are greeted with a large, carpeted entry. Next to the entry is a completely remodeled modern, linear kitchen with plenty of room for the chef and assistants!



We're talking granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and halogen lighting. Appliances include an over-range microwave, dishwasher, range, and side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice.



A master suite has 3/4 bath while two more bedrooms share a full bath. There is a 4th room which could be used either as a small bedroom or an office or hobby room.



The living room is absolutely huge, with an interior fireplace and large windows all around.



Other amenities include: radiant slab heating; additional outside storage; carport (1); W/D; dishwasher; private setting; oil heat.



Terms: 10-month lease; $2,000 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. Pets OK with $250/pet bump in security deposit + $35/mo. pet rent ($65/mo. if 2 pets). Smoking outside only. Oil Deposit needed $500. Renter's insurance required.