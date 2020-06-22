4045 145th Avenue North East

Amenities

Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! Leave that soul crushing commute behind and lease this clean, cute, and cozy three bedroom condo. Located just 10 minutes on foot from Microsoft Campus, Fred Meyer, and a host of grocery options, this 3BR/2BA condo offers unmatched convenience. Water/Sewer/Garbage and two reserved parking spots (one covered) included with rent. Tenant responsible for electricity and cable. 2550 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to 1 dog under 20 lbs. 600 minimum credit score required for consideration. Bills in collections or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3X monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints by neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in rejection of application.