3808 120th Avenue SE

Amenities
Located in Newport neighborhood, 1,070-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1-bath single-family home in Bellevue. It comes with a carport at the back of the house that can fit 2 cars.
The homey interior features hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space. Refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for hopefully, a stress-free sleep. In-unit washer and dryer are included along with oil heating (need to be refilled once a month; it may cost $150). The exterior features a relaxing yard and patio, cool spots for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.
Tenant pays for water, electricity, Internet, trash, sewage, and landscaping.
Pets are welcome. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.
This home is close and accessible to public transportation, business center, and parks!
Nearby parks: Sweyolocken Park, Newcastle Beach Park, and Enatai Beach Park.
Nearby Schools:
Newport Heights Elementary School - 1.44 miles, 7/10
Tyee Middle School - 0.96 mile, 9/10
Newport Senior High School - 0.68 mile, 8/10
Puesta Del Sol Elementary School - 0.73 mile, 8/10
Bus lines:
246 - 0.3 mile
925 - 0.3 mile
219 - 0.3 mile
246 - 0.4 mile
(RLNE5188996)