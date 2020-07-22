All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

3808 120th Avenue SE

3808 120th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3808 120th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Located in Newport neighborhood, 1,070-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1-bath single-family home in Bellevue. It comes with a carport at the back of the house that can fit 2 cars.

The homey interior features hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space. Refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for hopefully, a stress-free sleep. In-unit washer and dryer are included along with oil heating (need to be refilled once a month; it may cost $150). The exterior features a relaxing yard and patio, cool spots for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.

Tenant pays for water, electricity, Internet, trash, sewage, and landscaping.

Pets are welcome. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

This home is close and accessible to public transportation, business center, and parks!

Nearby parks: Sweyolocken Park, Newcastle Beach Park, and Enatai Beach Park.

Nearby Schools:
Newport Heights Elementary School - 1.44 miles, 7/10
Tyee Middle School - 0.96 mile, 9/10
Newport Senior High School - 0.68 mile, 8/10
Puesta Del Sol Elementary School - 0.73 mile, 8/10

Bus lines:
246 - 0.3 mile
925 - 0.3 mile
219 - 0.3 mile
246 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5188996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 120th Avenue SE have any available units?
3808 120th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 120th Avenue SE have?
Some of 3808 120th Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 120th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
3808 120th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 120th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 120th Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 3808 120th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 3808 120th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 3808 120th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3808 120th Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 120th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 3808 120th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 3808 120th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 3808 120th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 120th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 120th Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
