Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:07 AM

3774 147th Avenue Southeast

3774 147th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3774 147th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Bellevue. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, yard, laundry room, office or extra bedroom in the garage, sprinkler system for landscape, and security cameras. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,950/month rent. $2,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3774 147th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
3774 147th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3774 147th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 3774 147th Avenue Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3774 147th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3774 147th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3774 147th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 3774 147th Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 3774 147th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 3774 147th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 3774 147th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3774 147th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3774 147th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 3774 147th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3774 147th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3774 147th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3774 147th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3774 147th Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.

