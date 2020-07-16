All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3725 135th Ave SE

3725 135th Avenue Southeast · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3725 135th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3725 135th Ave SE · Avail. now

$3,099

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1790 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Bellevue Home!!! -
Location, Location, Location! Conveniently located within walking distance of T-Mobile Headquarters, Factoria Mall, Eastgate Park and restaurants. This home features a remodeled kitchen with all new SS appliances. The upper level also has a dining area off the kitchen with access to the front patio, family room with FP and slider to deck, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level features a bedroom, full bathroom, family room with FP and slider leading to the backyard and laundry room with additional storage. The outside features a large backyard and carport. No smoking and pets on approval only.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5867535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 135th Ave SE have any available units?
3725 135th Ave SE has a unit available for $3,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 135th Ave SE have?
Some of 3725 135th Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 135th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
3725 135th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 135th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 135th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 3725 135th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 3725 135th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 3725 135th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 135th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 135th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 3725 135th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 3725 135th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 3725 135th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 135th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 135th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
