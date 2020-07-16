3725 135th Ave SE

Amenities

Bellevue Home!!! -

Location, Location, Location! Conveniently located within walking distance of T-Mobile Headquarters, Factoria Mall, Eastgate Park and restaurants. This home features a remodeled kitchen with all new SS appliances. The upper level also has a dining area off the kitchen with access to the front patio, family room with FP and slider to deck, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level features a bedroom, full bathroom, family room with FP and slider leading to the backyard and laundry room with additional storage. The outside features a large backyard and carport. No smoking and pets on approval only.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



