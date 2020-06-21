3704 169th Ave NE

Amenities

putting green recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities putting green

Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Story Home with Basement in Bellevue - This charming 2 story home with a fully finished basement is located just minutes from Microsoft in Bellevue. Main floor hosts updated kitchen with quartz countertop and butcher's block island, dining room off the kitchen, and family room with high vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms including the master suite with an attached den are located on the top floor with additional bedroom in the basement. Basement also hosts a large rec room that leads out to the yard and putting green. Bellevue SD - Ardmore Elem, Highland Middle, Interlake High



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE5840180)