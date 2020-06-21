All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

3704 169th Ave NE

3704 169th Avenue Northeast · (425) 369-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3704 169th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3704 169th Ave NE · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
putting green
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Story Home with Basement in Bellevue - This charming 2 story home with a fully finished basement is located just minutes from Microsoft in Bellevue. Main floor hosts updated kitchen with quartz countertop and butcher's block island, dining room off the kitchen, and family room with high vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms including the master suite with an attached den are located on the top floor with additional bedroom in the basement. Basement also hosts a large rec room that leads out to the yard and putting green. Bellevue SD - Ardmore Elem, Highland Middle, Interlake High

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE5840180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 169th Ave NE have any available units?
3704 169th Ave NE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 3704 169th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3704 169th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 169th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 3704 169th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 3704 169th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 3704 169th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 3704 169th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 169th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 169th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3704 169th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3704 169th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3704 169th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 169th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 169th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 169th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 169th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
