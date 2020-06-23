3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Convenience is yours - Convenient lifestyle is yours in this two level condo end unit condo in Houghton. It's the perfect located between Kirkland and Bellevue, just seconds from 405/520, and the park 'n ride! Enjoy time on the covered deck and covered patio nestled in wooded privacy. The efficient updated kitchen has the latest trends, slab granite, birch cabinets and stainless appliances. There's even a real laundry room! Relax by the pool, shoot hoops, play tennis or walk the trails. Two reserved parking spaces.



(RLNE5661091)