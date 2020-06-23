All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4

3531 109th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3531 109th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Convenience is yours - Convenient lifestyle is yours in this two level condo end unit condo in Houghton. It's the perfect located between Kirkland and Bellevue, just seconds from 405/520, and the park 'n ride! Enjoy time on the covered deck and covered patio nestled in wooded privacy. The efficient updated kitchen has the latest trends, slab granite, birch cabinets and stainless appliances. There's even a real laundry room! Relax by the pool, shoot hoops, play tennis or walk the trails. Two reserved parking spaces.

(RLNE5661091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 have any available units?
3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 have?
Some of 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 offers parking.
Does 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 have a pool?
Yes, 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 has a pool.
Does 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 have accessible units?
No, 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3531 109th Pl. N.E. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle