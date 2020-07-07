3050 165th Pl NE

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single story 3 bedroom close to Microsoft - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/4adc31606b



That Mid Century vibe! Generous rooms, huge windows, great layout, fabulous private yard. This home has a wonderful feel and a 2 car garage too!

Blocks to Microsoft campus, great School District & the commute's a breeze, too!



The property is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5744121)