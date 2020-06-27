3029 128th Avenue Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage yoga

This charming townhome is the end unit of a private 4 unit building. It is within walking distance to Factoria Mall, T-Mobile and minutes to Eastgate Park & Ride, less than 1 minute onto I-90. minutes to downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Perfect Location!



The townhome is on a quiet private road and is equipped with a fully fenced yard, full size washer/dryer, a walk in closet, high vaulted ceiling and a two car detached garage.



Newly updated and painted with hardwood floors, new doors, windows, lights and much more. A large upstairs loft usable as a bonus room (art/yoga studio, gym, office or 3rd bedroom).



(RLNE5005579)