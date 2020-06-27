All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 3029 128th Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
3029 128th Avenue Southeast
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

3029 128th Avenue Southeast

3029 128th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Woodridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3029 128th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
yoga
This charming townhome is the end unit of a private 4 unit building. It is within walking distance to Factoria Mall, T-Mobile and minutes to Eastgate Park & Ride, less than 1 minute onto I-90. minutes to downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Perfect Location!

The townhome is on a quiet private road and is equipped with a fully fenced yard, full size washer/dryer, a walk in closet, high vaulted ceiling and a two car detached garage.

Newly updated and painted with hardwood floors, new doors, windows, lights and much more. A large upstairs loft usable as a bonus room (art/yoga studio, gym, office or 3rd bedroom).

(RLNE5005579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 128th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
3029 128th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 128th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 3029 128th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 128th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3029 128th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 128th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 3029 128th Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 3029 128th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 3029 128th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 3029 128th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3029 128th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 128th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 3029 128th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3029 128th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3029 128th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 128th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 128th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle