3029 128th Avenue Southeast

Amenities
This charming townhome is the end unit of a private 4 unit building. It is within walking distance to Factoria Mall, T-Mobile and minutes to Eastgate Park & Ride, less than 1 minute onto I-90. minutes to downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Perfect Location!
The townhome is on a quiet private road and is equipped with a fully fenced yard, full size washer/dryer, a walk in closet, high vaulted ceiling and a two car detached garage.
Newly updated and painted with hardwood floors, new doors, windows, lights and much more. A large upstairs loft usable as a bonus room (art/yoga studio, gym, office or 3rd bedroom).
(RLNE5005579)