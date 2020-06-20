3017 127th Pl SE, #M12

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Great 1bd, 1ba Condo Available in Perfect Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/ggnp4

Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.



This condo is waiting for you to call home! The floor plan offers a wood fireplace in the living room, separate dining nook, and a great kitchen. Living room also opens up to a private patio! Large utility and entry closets offer tons of storage space in unit. With a generously sized bedroom - this home has all you need! Easy access to downtown Bellevue, freeways, and much more! Schedule a tour today.



COMMUNITY NAME: Toria Wens Condominiums



YEAR BUILT: 1979



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Woodridge | Middle/Jr High: Chinook | High: Bellevue



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

1 Carport #M12



HEATING

Electric



INCLUDED UTILITIES ARE LISTED BELOW

Water | Sewer | Trash



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1495 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY

Sorry, no pets.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! You can apply here



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5820968)