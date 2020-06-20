All apartments in Bellevue
Location

3017 127th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great 1bd, 1ba Condo Available in Perfect Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/ggnp4
Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.

This condo is waiting for you to call home! The floor plan offers a wood fireplace in the living room, separate dining nook, and a great kitchen. Living room also opens up to a private patio! Large utility and entry closets offer tons of storage space in unit. With a generously sized bedroom - this home has all you need! Easy access to downtown Bellevue, freeways, and much more! Schedule a tour today.

COMMUNITY NAME: Toria Wens Condominiums

YEAR BUILT: 1979

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Woodridge | Middle/Jr High: Chinook | High: Bellevue

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
1 Carport #M12

HEATING
Electric

INCLUDED UTILITIES ARE LISTED BELOW
Water | Sewer | Trash

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1495 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY
Sorry, no pets.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! You can apply here

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 have any available units?
3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 have?
Some of 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 currently offering any rent specials?
3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 is pet friendly.
Does 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 offer parking?
Yes, 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 does offer parking.
Does 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 have a pool?
No, 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 does not have a pool.
Does 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 have accessible units?
No, 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 127th Pl SE, #M12 has units with dishwashers.
