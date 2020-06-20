3017 127th Pl SE, #M12

Amenities
Great 1bd, 1ba Condo Available in Perfect Location!
Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.
This condo is waiting for you to call home! The floor plan offers a wood fireplace in the living room, separate dining nook, and a great kitchen. Living room also opens up to a private patio! Large utility and entry closets offer tons of storage space in unit. With a generously sized bedroom - this home has all you need! Easy access to downtown Bellevue, freeways, and much more! Schedule a tour today.
COMMUNITY NAME: Toria Wens Condominiums
YEAR BUILT: 1979
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Woodridge | Middle/Jr High: Chinook | High: Bellevue
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
1 Carport #M12
HEATING
Electric
INCLUDED UTILITIES ARE LISTED BELOW
Water | Sewer | Trash
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1495 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY
Sorry, no pets.
EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! You can apply here
No Pets Allowed
