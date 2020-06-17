All apartments in Bellevue
2830 107th Ave NE
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2830 107th Ave NE

2830 107th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2830 107th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath Home Near Downtown Bellevue - Lovely remodeled mid-century home boasts of marble countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, double paned window, spacious bedrooms, wood and gas fireplaces, private deck and 2 car detached garage. Minutes to freeways, downtown Bellevue, shops, restaurants, parks and award winning Bellevue schools - Clyde Hill Elem, Chinook Middle and Bellevue High.

Minimum One year lease. First and security deposit of equal rent amount. No smoking and no pets. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. $40 application fee per each adult. Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE5161423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 107th Ave NE have any available units?
2830 107th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 107th Ave NE have?
Some of 2830 107th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 107th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2830 107th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 107th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 2830 107th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 2830 107th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2830 107th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2830 107th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 107th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 107th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2830 107th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2830 107th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2830 107th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 107th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 107th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
