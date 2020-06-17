2658 146th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bellevue (South) Duplex - Bellevue (South) Duplex: Upper Floor, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath duplex unit. Hardwood floors throughout, living room with wood fireplace, and dining area. Kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets with built-in wine rack, all appliances including flat top range, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with ice-maker, and dishwasher. SHARED WASHER & DRYER / LAUNDRY, HUGE covered deck, gas heat. 2 uncovered parking spaces. Located in the Bellevue High School District as well as Near Bellevue College and I-90. 1 small pet negotiable with additional pet deposit/ No Smoking, 1 Year Lease. Available Now! $1,995/mo. plus utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



(RLNE4820854)