Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

2658 146th Ave SE

2658 146th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2658 146th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bellevue (South) Duplex - Bellevue (South) Duplex: Upper Floor, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath duplex unit. Hardwood floors throughout, living room with wood fireplace, and dining area. Kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets with built-in wine rack, all appliances including flat top range, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with ice-maker, and dishwasher. SHARED WASHER & DRYER / LAUNDRY, HUGE covered deck, gas heat. 2 uncovered parking spaces. Located in the Bellevue High School District as well as Near Bellevue College and I-90. 1 small pet negotiable with additional pet deposit/ No Smoking, 1 Year Lease. Available Now! $1,995/mo. plus utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2658 146th Ave SE have any available units?
2658 146th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2658 146th Ave SE have?
Some of 2658 146th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2658 146th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2658 146th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2658 146th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2658 146th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2658 146th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2658 146th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2658 146th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2658 146th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2658 146th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2658 146th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2658 146th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2658 146th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2658 146th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2658 146th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
