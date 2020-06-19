2409 153rd Ave SE

Amenities
Beautiful Home in Bellevue! - Sweet, Cozy Robinswood Single Family Home at Bellevue, Great Location, Best Schools, Ready to find its new Residents!
Great location:
Right next to the wonderful Robinswood Park in Bellevue with tennis courts, soccer field, biking trail, and children's playground
Multiple ways to easily access freeways I-90 (0.7 mile to Exit 11 on I-90) and I-405 within about 2~3 minutes
Walking distance to Bellevue College (0.6 miles), 8-minute drive to Bellevue downtown, 13-minute drive to Microsoft, 16-minute drive to Seattle
0.5 mile to Phantom Lake park, 1.2 miles to Lasen Lake blueberry farm, 1.3 miles to Lake Sammamish
Adjacent to shopping centers (1.6 miles to Kelsey Creek shopping center on main street, 5~6-minute drive to Crossroad mall) and a number of nearby restaurants
Very quiet Peaceful and friendly neighborhood
Gorgeous house:
Around 2250 square feet
4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious master bedroom and bathroom
2 car garage, 3 car driveway
brand new washer and dryer
Upgraded chefs kitchen with granite, commercial range and hood, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, oven, microwave, garbage disposal, cherry cabinets and custom slate/tile accents
Low maintenance slate and hardwood floors
Awesome 3 fireplaces
Master bathroom has 5 Piece bath-jet tub
Master bedroom with fireplace, sitting grotto, and sliding doors.
Hot water circulator
Fully fenced yard with large entertainment deck back yard, beautiful waterfall, and fish pond
Heat forced air
Cable ready
High speed internet ready
** New Garage Door and New Carpet**
First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.
To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent
Terms: first, security deposit of one-month rent and a $200 non-refundable move-in fee. No smoking and pets on approval only and with additional deposit/Rent.
(RLNE5076538)