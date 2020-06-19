2409 153rd Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful Home in Bellevue! - Sweet, Cozy Robinswood Single Family Home at Bellevue, Great Location, Best Schools, Ready to find its new Residents!



Great location:

Right next to the wonderful Robinswood Park in Bellevue with tennis courts, soccer field, biking trail, and children's playground

Multiple ways to easily access freeways I-90 (0.7 mile to Exit 11 on I-90) and I-405 within about 2~3 minutes

Walking distance to Bellevue College (0.6 miles), 8-minute drive to Bellevue downtown, 13-minute drive to Microsoft, 16-minute drive to Seattle

0.5 mile to Phantom Lake park, 1.2 miles to Lasen Lake blueberry farm, 1.3 miles to Lake Sammamish

Adjacent to shopping centers (1.6 miles to Kelsey Creek shopping center on main street, 5~6-minute drive to Crossroad mall) and a number of nearby restaurants

Very quiet Peaceful and friendly neighborhood



Gorgeous house:

Around 2250 square feet

4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious master bedroom and bathroom

2 car garage, 3 car driveway

brand new washer and dryer

Upgraded chefs kitchen with granite, commercial range and hood, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, oven, microwave, garbage disposal, cherry cabinets and custom slate/tile accents

Low maintenance slate and hardwood floors

Awesome 3 fireplaces

Master bathroom has 5 Piece bath-jet tub

Master bedroom with fireplace, sitting grotto, and sliding doors.

Hot water circulator

Fully fenced yard with large entertainment deck back yard, beautiful waterfall, and fish pond

Heat forced air

Cable ready

High speed internet ready



** New Garage Door and New Carpet**



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Terms: first, security deposit of one-month rent and a $200 non-refundable move-in fee. No smoking and pets on approval only and with additional deposit/Rent.



(RLNE5076538)