Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2106 168th Ave NE

2106 168th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2106 168th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Book a showing today!

Come and see this lovely 1,400-square-foot, single-family home on the peaceful Northeast Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington!

This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms (plus family room), 1.5 bathroom, and it also comes with a 2-car garage which is included in the rent.

The bright and well-ventilated interior features include three skylights, recessed lightings, and two wood fireplaces. The nifty kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that has plenty of storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, water heater, and stove. The sleek bathroom is furnished with a vanity, flush toilet, and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.

An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.

For climate control, the home has installed forced-air heating.

The exterior has a huge yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends. It will be maintained every 3 weeks and it is covered in the rent, too.

There is storage at the backyard shed of the home.

Cats and small dogs are allowed. (large dogs are negotiable; we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet).

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

The tenant's responsible utilities: garbage, water (Bellevue city), gas, and electricity (PSE). The owner will handle the landscaping.

This property is close to the school district.

Nearby parks: Ardmore Park, Ivanhoe Park, and Tam O'Shanter Park.

Nearby Schools:
Bennett Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 9/10
Interlake Senior High School - 0.41 miles, 8/10
John J. Audubon Elementary School - 0.87 miles, 8/10
Ardmore Elementary School - 0.74 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
249 - 0.2 mile
888 - 0.2 mile
226 - 0.3 mile
895 - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5005300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

