2106 168th Ave NE

Amenities
Come and see this lovely 1,400-square-foot, single-family home on the peaceful Northeast Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington!
This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms (plus family room), 1.5 bathroom, and it also comes with a 2-car garage which is included in the rent.
The bright and well-ventilated interior features include three skylights, recessed lightings, and two wood fireplaces. The nifty kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that has plenty of storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, water heater, and stove. The sleek bathroom is furnished with a vanity, flush toilet, and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.
An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.
For climate control, the home has installed forced-air heating.
The exterior has a huge yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends. It will be maintained every 3 weeks and it is covered in the rent, too.
There is storage at the backyard shed of the home.
Cats and small dogs are allowed. (large dogs are negotiable; we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet).
Smoking is forbidden in the property.
The tenant's responsible utilities: garbage, water (Bellevue city), gas, and electricity (PSE). The owner will handle the landscaping.
This property is close to the school district.
Nearby parks: Ardmore Park, Ivanhoe Park, and Tam O'Shanter Park.
Nearby Schools:
Bennett Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 9/10
Interlake Senior High School - 0.41 miles, 8/10
John J. Audubon Elementary School - 0.87 miles, 8/10
Ardmore Elementary School - 0.74 miles, 5/10
Bus lines:
249 - 0.2 mile
888 - 0.2 mile
226 - 0.3 mile
895 - 0.3 mile
(RLNE5005300)