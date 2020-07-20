2106 168th Ave NE

Amenities

Come and see this lovely 1,400-square-foot, single-family home on the peaceful Northeast Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington!



This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms (plus family room), 1.5 bathroom, and it also comes with a 2-car garage which is included in the rent.



The bright and well-ventilated interior features include three skylights, recessed lightings, and two wood fireplaces. The nifty kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that has plenty of storage; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, water heater, and stove. The sleek bathroom is furnished with a vanity, flush toilet, and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.



An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.



For climate control, the home has installed forced-air heating.



The exterior has a huge yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends. It will be maintained every 3 weeks and it is covered in the rent, too.



There is storage at the backyard shed of the home.



Cats and small dogs are allowed. (large dogs are negotiable; we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet).



Smoking is forbidden in the property.



The tenant's responsible utilities: garbage, water (Bellevue city), gas, and electricity (PSE). The owner will handle the landscaping.



This property is close to the school district.



Nearby parks: Ardmore Park, Ivanhoe Park, and Tam O'Shanter Park.



Nearby Schools:

Bennett Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 9/10

Interlake Senior High School - 0.41 miles, 8/10

John J. Audubon Elementary School - 0.87 miles, 8/10

Ardmore Elementary School - 0.74 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

249 - 0.2 mile

888 - 0.2 mile

226 - 0.3 mile

895 - 0.3 mile



