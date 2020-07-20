2015 168th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic location within the popular Microsoft neighborhood near area stores, Microsoft and great schools. Well maintained rambler features living room with fireplace, hardwood floors (under carpets) and large master bedroom with 3/4 bath (or family room). Two other bedrooms, den and no stairs. Spacious 2 car garage with extra storage or shop options, new electrical panel and gas heat. Easy backyard access to a covered patio, level and fenced yard with mature trees and storage shed



(RLNE5645123)