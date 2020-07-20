All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 2015 168th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
2015 168th Ave NE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

2015 168th Ave NE

2015 168th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2015 168th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic location within the popular Microsoft neighborhood near area stores, Microsoft and great schools. Well maintained rambler features living room with fireplace, hardwood floors (under carpets) and large master bedroom with 3/4 bath (or family room). Two other bedrooms, den and no stairs. Spacious 2 car garage with extra storage or shop options, new electrical panel and gas heat. Easy backyard access to a covered patio, level and fenced yard with mature trees and storage shed

(RLNE5645123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 168th Ave NE have any available units?
2015 168th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 168th Ave NE have?
Some of 2015 168th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 168th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2015 168th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 168th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 168th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 2015 168th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2015 168th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2015 168th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 168th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 168th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2015 168th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2015 168th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2015 168th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 168th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 168th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park East Apartments
1400 Bellevue Way Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBellevue 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Apartments
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle