Amenities
1815 145th Pl SE Available 04/10/19 Bellevue Lake Hills. Main floor master! Main floor Den! Upstairs Bonus room! Low traffic community in easy access location. - This is a beautiful home located in Logan Place, Bellevue. Top quality Burnstead built home with upgraded materials and top quality features throughout. This is a little community of similar homes sitting on a low traffic street.
* Main floor master bedroom with attached full bath, soaking tub and extra large walk in closet!
* Main floor Office/Den.
* Family room opens up to the kitchen, features tall ceilings and built in cabinets.
* Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a bonus room.
* Bonus room would make a nice home theater, game room, or a guest room.
* Beautifully landscaped yard is fenced in the back and provides privacy.
* Access to community green space.
* Bellevue Schools & minutes to freeways, Microsoft & downtown Bellevue!
* Small dog will be considered.
Call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Windermere NE, Gregory Property Management.
(RLNE2747163)