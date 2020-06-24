All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1815 145th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1815 145th Pl SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1815 145th Pl SE

1815 145th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1815 145th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
1815 145th Pl SE Available 04/10/19 Bellevue Lake Hills. Main floor master! Main floor Den! Upstairs Bonus room! Low traffic community in easy access location. - This is a beautiful home located in Logan Place, Bellevue. Top quality Burnstead built home with upgraded materials and top quality features throughout. This is a little community of similar homes sitting on a low traffic street.
* Main floor master bedroom with attached full bath, soaking tub and extra large walk in closet!
* Main floor Office/Den.
* Family room opens up to the kitchen, features tall ceilings and built in cabinets.
* Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a bonus room.
* Bonus room would make a nice home theater, game room, or a guest room.
* Beautifully landscaped yard is fenced in the back and provides privacy.
* Access to community green space.
* Bellevue Schools & minutes to freeways, Microsoft & downtown Bellevue!
* Small dog will be considered.
Call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Windermere NE, Gregory Property Management.

(RLNE2747163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 145th Pl SE have any available units?
1815 145th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 145th Pl SE have?
Some of 1815 145th Pl SE's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 145th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1815 145th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 145th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 145th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 1815 145th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 1815 145th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 1815 145th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 145th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 145th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1815 145th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1815 145th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1815 145th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 145th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 145th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle