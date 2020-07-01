All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1800 138th Pl SE

1800 138th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1800 138th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculate 3 bedrooms in Bellevue with view and easy access to I-405 and I-90. Great Location! - Welcome home! This immaculate rambler is perched high atop College Hill to take in city skyline views of Bellevue and Seattle as well as sweeping views of the gorgeous Olympic Mountains. Features include top of the line, stainless appliances, new, efficient light fixtures, hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout. This wonderful, quiet neighborhood feels a world away, but its located just a few minutes from downtown Bellevues financial district, fantastic shops, restaurants and award-winning schools. Plus, this prime spot offers a quick, easy commute in all directions. Be in Seattle or Redmond in just 17 minutes!

Open to the spacious family room, the fully remodeled kitchen offers a Wolf gas range/oven, Caesarstone countertops, skylights, an abundance of natural light, and a lovely outlook. Enjoy the big open floor plan inside, and peaceful outdoor living space and beautiful mature landscaping in the fully fenced back yard.

Regular yard maintenance is included at no extra charge. Washer and dryer are included. Pets considered on case by case basis. Use of fireplaces or auxiliary space heaters not permitted. No smoking on property. Approval required prior to installation of air conditioning units. Microwave not included. Tenants pay all utilities.

For showings, please call Toni at 425-327-0446. House is available now with first, last months rent and security deposit due upon move in. Please follow the attached link to find our screening criteria:
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5653232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 138th Pl SE have any available units?
1800 138th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 138th Pl SE have?
Some of 1800 138th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 138th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1800 138th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 138th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 1800 138th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1800 138th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 1800 138th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 1800 138th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 138th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 138th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1800 138th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1800 138th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1800 138th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 138th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 138th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.

