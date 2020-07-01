1800 138th Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Immaculate 3 bedrooms in Bellevue with view and easy access to I-405 and I-90. Great Location! - Welcome home! This immaculate rambler is perched high atop College Hill to take in city skyline views of Bellevue and Seattle as well as sweeping views of the gorgeous Olympic Mountains. Features include top of the line, stainless appliances, new, efficient light fixtures, hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout. This wonderful, quiet neighborhood feels a world away, but its located just a few minutes from downtown Bellevues financial district, fantastic shops, restaurants and award-winning schools. Plus, this prime spot offers a quick, easy commute in all directions. Be in Seattle or Redmond in just 17 minutes!



Open to the spacious family room, the fully remodeled kitchen offers a Wolf gas range/oven, Caesarstone countertops, skylights, an abundance of natural light, and a lovely outlook. Enjoy the big open floor plan inside, and peaceful outdoor living space and beautiful mature landscaping in the fully fenced back yard.



Regular yard maintenance is included at no extra charge. Washer and dryer are included. Pets considered on case by case basis. Use of fireplaces or auxiliary space heaters not permitted. No smoking on property. Approval required prior to installation of air conditioning units. Microwave not included. Tenants pay all utilities.



For showings, please call Toni at 425-327-0446. House is available now with first, last months rent and security deposit due upon move in. Please follow the attached link to find our screening criteria:

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5653232)