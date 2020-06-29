18 SKAGIT KY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Singale Family House for Rent - LOCATION!Also this house has a beach club, you will have a great Summer with here. 15mins to Bellevue DT, Seattle DT, T-Mobile, Microsoft but tucked in serene, private community. Easy commute to shops, work & schools. Gorgeous open kitchen with newer cabinets, appliances. Soak in the serene, emeralds in the flat yard. Idyllic for entertaining or just sipping on coffee while listening to songbirds. Extra storage; Outstanding BELLEVUE schools!Dishwasher, dryer, washer, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, and refrigerator included.Home is with hardwood flooring through the main level with carpet in living room. Spacious cul-de-sac lot with fenced backyard to the street, mature landscaping and huge entertainers size deck! Main floor offers formal living & dining, family rm and gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. Master suite boasts 5 piece bath.



