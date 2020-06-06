All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 17250 NE 18th PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
17250 NE 18th PL
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

17250 NE 18th PL

17250 Northeast 18th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17250 Northeast 18th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bocce court
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
hot tub
17250 NE 18th PL Available 04/27/20 Great Home For Rent - Lease Available to Start From 04/27/2020! Great House For Rent! Only minutes to Microsoft! Chef's kitchen, quartz slab counters, Verona Gas Range, and wine fridge. Spa-inspired master with en-suite bath. All systems Updated: Elec, Plumb, HVAC, Arch roof, & dual pane windows, and fully permitted! Custom Hardwoods and stairs, wainscot throughout entry. Smart features include Nest Thermostat & Lutron lighting. Landscaped front and back with a fully fenced yard! Tenants are responsible for utilities and landscaping. Credit/Background check required. No Tobacco use.

(RLNE5586098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17250 NE 18th PL have any available units?
17250 NE 18th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 17250 NE 18th PL have?
Some of 17250 NE 18th PL's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17250 NE 18th PL currently offering any rent specials?
17250 NE 18th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17250 NE 18th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 17250 NE 18th PL is pet friendly.
Does 17250 NE 18th PL offer parking?
No, 17250 NE 18th PL does not offer parking.
Does 17250 NE 18th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17250 NE 18th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17250 NE 18th PL have a pool?
No, 17250 NE 18th PL does not have a pool.
Does 17250 NE 18th PL have accessible units?
No, 17250 NE 18th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 17250 NE 18th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 17250 NE 18th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle