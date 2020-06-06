Amenities
17250 NE 18th PL Available 04/27/20 Great Home For Rent - Lease Available to Start From 04/27/2020! Great House For Rent! Only minutes to Microsoft! Chef's kitchen, quartz slab counters, Verona Gas Range, and wine fridge. Spa-inspired master with en-suite bath. All systems Updated: Elec, Plumb, HVAC, Arch roof, & dual pane windows, and fully permitted! Custom Hardwoods and stairs, wainscot throughout entry. Smart features include Nest Thermostat & Lutron lighting. Landscaped front and back with a fully fenced yard! Tenants are responsible for utilities and landscaping. Credit/Background check required. No Tobacco use.
