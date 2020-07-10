All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

17109 SE 47th Pl,

17109 Southeast 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17109 Southeast 47th Place, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
17109 SE 47th Pl, Available 06/25/20 Beautiful Home in Bellevue Lakemont Area - This beautiful corner lot home offers a spacious floorplan, three bay garage. Located within walking distance to shopping, Cougar Ridge, bus stops, and local parks. Short drive to I-90, 20 minutes to downtown Seattle and only a short 10 minute drive to downtown Bellevue or Issaquah.

New roof in 2018. Excellent Issaquah School District,Cougar Ridge Elementary, Issaquah Middle School, and
Issaquah High School.

No pets, no smoking. First, last and security deposit to move-in. Non-refundable application fee of $43 per adult. For showing, please visit text or call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3340105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17109 SE 47th Pl, have any available units?
17109 SE 47th Pl, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 17109 SE 47th Pl, currently offering any rent specials?
17109 SE 47th Pl, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17109 SE 47th Pl, pet-friendly?
No, 17109 SE 47th Pl, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 17109 SE 47th Pl, offer parking?
Yes, 17109 SE 47th Pl, offers parking.
Does 17109 SE 47th Pl, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17109 SE 47th Pl, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17109 SE 47th Pl, have a pool?
No, 17109 SE 47th Pl, does not have a pool.
Does 17109 SE 47th Pl, have accessible units?
No, 17109 SE 47th Pl, does not have accessible units.
Does 17109 SE 47th Pl, have units with dishwashers?
No, 17109 SE 47th Pl, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17109 SE 47th Pl, have units with air conditioning?
No, 17109 SE 47th Pl, does not have units with air conditioning.

