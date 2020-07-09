All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

1709 134th ave SE #8

1709 134th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1709 134th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Special ground floor 2b2b 1 office condo, w/s/g included in rent, free 2 parking. - Wonderful spaces with large windows and high ceilings. Living room with gas fireplace opens onto private patio. New floor, fresh paint. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. Large second bedroom and full bath. Free 2 parking space in common garage with elevator access. Extra storage available. Minutes to Parks. Easy access to I-90 and 405.
Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.

(RLNE5789139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 134th ave SE #8 have any available units?
1709 134th ave SE #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 134th ave SE #8 have?
Some of 1709 134th ave SE #8's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 134th ave SE #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1709 134th ave SE #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 134th ave SE #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 134th ave SE #8 is pet friendly.
Does 1709 134th ave SE #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1709 134th ave SE #8 offers parking.
Does 1709 134th ave SE #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 134th ave SE #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 134th ave SE #8 have a pool?
No, 1709 134th ave SE #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1709 134th ave SE #8 have accessible units?
No, 1709 134th ave SE #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 134th ave SE #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 134th ave SE #8 does not have units with dishwashers.

