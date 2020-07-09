1709 134th ave SE #8

Amenities

Special ground floor 2b2b 1 office condo, w/s/g included in rent, free 2 parking. - Wonderful spaces with large windows and high ceilings. Living room with gas fireplace opens onto private patio. New floor, fresh paint. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. Large second bedroom and full bath. Free 2 parking space in common garage with elevator access. Extra storage available. Minutes to Parks. Easy access to I-90 and 405.

