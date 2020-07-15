All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 17023 SE Newport Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
17023 SE Newport Way
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:34 AM

17023 SE Newport Way

17023 SE Newport Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17023 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely, updated home perched high above Newport Way gives you all the convenience of its central location between Bellevue and Issaquah and a short jump onto I-405. The home is on a large lot, set off from the road noise of Newport Way.

With a view of Lake Sammamish from the living room and deck, you'll love the entertainment possibilities. This home boats wood, and lots of it! Wood cabinetry, wood trim, and wood floors bring the warmth of the Pacific NW to your home. Step from the slate entry into the large living room with brick fireplace (and heat-a-lator) to provide both comfort and ambiance during the winter days.

The wrap-around dining room and adjacent kitchen will make any meal preparation a social occasion. The kitchen is equipped with spacious countertops of granite, stainless steel appliances including an over-range microwave and dishwasher, a double sink with pull out sprayer, and lots of light. The window over the sink looks out onto the backyard and provides a really pleasing view.

Two average-to-large bedrooms upstairs are served by a full bath. The bath features granite vanity, glass door instead of a curtain, and tile floor. Walk downstairs to a large family room wrapped in windows to bring in light. A woodstove here can help heat the lower half. In back is an over-sized laundry room with extra storage, a 3/4 bath, an extra room that could make for a nice office or craft or hobby room, and the 1-car garage with additional storage. The downstairs could be easily converted to additional living space -- with a private bath downstairs and an armoire for a closet.

Other amenities: Disposal; vinyl windows; cable ready; oil heat; original hardwood (not laminate); draperies; washer/dryer; Issaquah School District.

Terms: 10-month lease. with lease renewals, $2,000 security deposit. $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Pet rent of $35.each pet, Bump in deposit of $300. per pet, Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside.Renter's insurance required. All utilities by tenant.$500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17023 SE Newport Way have any available units?
17023 SE Newport Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 17023 SE Newport Way have?
Some of 17023 SE Newport Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17023 SE Newport Way currently offering any rent specials?
17023 SE Newport Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17023 SE Newport Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17023 SE Newport Way is pet friendly.
Does 17023 SE Newport Way offer parking?
Yes, 17023 SE Newport Way offers parking.
Does 17023 SE Newport Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17023 SE Newport Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17023 SE Newport Way have a pool?
No, 17023 SE Newport Way does not have a pool.
Does 17023 SE Newport Way have accessible units?
No, 17023 SE Newport Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17023 SE Newport Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17023 SE Newport Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBellevue 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Apartments
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle