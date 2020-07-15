17023 SE Newport Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely, updated home perched high above Newport Way gives you all the convenience of its central location between Bellevue and Issaquah and a short jump onto I-405. The home is on a large lot, set off from the road noise of Newport Way.



With a view of Lake Sammamish from the living room and deck, you'll love the entertainment possibilities. This home boats wood, and lots of it! Wood cabinetry, wood trim, and wood floors bring the warmth of the Pacific NW to your home. Step from the slate entry into the large living room with brick fireplace (and heat-a-lator) to provide both comfort and ambiance during the winter days.



The wrap-around dining room and adjacent kitchen will make any meal preparation a social occasion. The kitchen is equipped with spacious countertops of granite, stainless steel appliances including an over-range microwave and dishwasher, a double sink with pull out sprayer, and lots of light. The window over the sink looks out onto the backyard and provides a really pleasing view.



Two average-to-large bedrooms upstairs are served by a full bath. The bath features granite vanity, glass door instead of a curtain, and tile floor. Walk downstairs to a large family room wrapped in windows to bring in light. A woodstove here can help heat the lower half. In back is an over-sized laundry room with extra storage, a 3/4 bath, an extra room that could make for a nice office or craft or hobby room, and the 1-car garage with additional storage. The downstairs could be easily converted to additional living space -- with a private bath downstairs and an armoire for a closet.



Other amenities: Disposal; vinyl windows; cable ready; oil heat; original hardwood (not laminate); draperies; washer/dryer; Issaquah School District.



Terms: 10-month lease. with lease renewals, $2,000 security deposit. $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Pet rent of $35.each pet, Bump in deposit of $300. per pet, Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside.Renter's insurance required. All utilities by tenant.$500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.