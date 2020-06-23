Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

17005 SE 43rd St. Bellevue/Lakemont. 4bed 3baths. 3154sqft. Available 2/27



VIDEO TOUR! VIEWS! Unsurpassed elegance thrives in this elegant & gracious home with exceptional privacy & swimming pool! Issaquah Schools! Save time & gas when you live mins to Downtown Bellevue, Microsoft, schools & quick freeway access. Cul-de-sac! Just shy of 1 acre! Hardwood entry leads to an open concept of living spaces, complete with chefs kitchen: granite slab, island, stainless appliances & eating nook with breakfast bar. Romantic Mst Suite with walk-in closet, deck & 5pc bath. 3 Car Garage!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/106114331



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease through 4/30/2021 or longer. Non-smoking. 1 small pet on a case by case basis. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



