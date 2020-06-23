All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

17005 SE 43rd St

17005 Southeast 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

17005 Southeast 43rd Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
17005 SE 43rd St. Bellevue/Lakemont. 4bed 3baths. 3154sqft. Available 2/27

VIDEO TOUR! VIEWS! Unsurpassed elegance thrives in this elegant & gracious home with exceptional privacy & swimming pool! Issaquah Schools! Save time & gas when you live mins to Downtown Bellevue, Microsoft, schools & quick freeway access. Cul-de-sac! Just shy of 1 acre! Hardwood entry leads to an open concept of living spaces, complete with chefs kitchen: granite slab, island, stainless appliances & eating nook with breakfast bar. Romantic Mst Suite with walk-in closet, deck & 5pc bath. 3 Car Garage!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/106114331

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease through 4/30/2021 or longer. Non-smoking. 1 small pet on a case by case basis. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17005 SE 43rd St have any available units?
17005 SE 43rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 17005 SE 43rd St have?
Some of 17005 SE 43rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17005 SE 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
17005 SE 43rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17005 SE 43rd St pet-friendly?
No, 17005 SE 43rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 17005 SE 43rd St offer parking?
Yes, 17005 SE 43rd St offers parking.
Does 17005 SE 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17005 SE 43rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17005 SE 43rd St have a pool?
Yes, 17005 SE 43rd St has a pool.
Does 17005 SE 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 17005 SE 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 17005 SE 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17005 SE 43rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
