1674 118th Ave SE C-110

Amenities
Bellevue - Mercer Slough 2 Bedroom Condo! - Located in quiet community. Spacious ground level, end unit, and wheelchair accessible 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with updated hardwood laminate floors. Special features include open floor plan, living/dining area with wood burning fireplace, private patio with storage, large bedrooms with walk in closets, washer/dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Covered carport plus 1 additional parking pass.
Easily Drive/Bike/Bus to downtown Bellevue or Factoria. Across the street from Mercer Slough Nature Park. Located right on the Lake Washington Bike Loop. Bellevue School District.
-$45.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-Water, Sewer, Trash included.
-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
-Small dog or cat allowed case by case, with additional pet screening and pet rent.
*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in you're response.
(RLNE5287301)