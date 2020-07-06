1674 118th Ave SE C-110

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bellevue - Mercer Slough 2 Bedroom Condo! - Located in quiet community. Spacious ground level, end unit, and wheelchair accessible 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with updated hardwood laminate floors. Special features include open floor plan, living/dining area with wood burning fireplace, private patio with storage, large bedrooms with walk in closets, washer/dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Covered carport plus 1 additional parking pass.



Easily Drive/Bike/Bus to downtown Bellevue or Factoria. Across the street from Mercer Slough Nature Park. Located right on the Lake Washington Bike Loop. Bellevue School District.



-$45.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-Water, Sewer, Trash included.

-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

-Small dog or cat allowed case by case, with additional pet screening and pet rent.



*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in you're response.



