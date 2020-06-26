All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 16708 SE 40th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16708 SE 40th Pl.
Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:20 PM

16708 SE 40th Pl.

16708 Southeast 40th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16708 Southeast 40th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
>option for 12-months lease or 24-month lease > background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year's W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit for each pet, but has to be less than 20 lbs and non dangerous breed > tenants to pay for gas (dependent on usage), electric (dependent on usage), water and sewage (dependent on usage) and garbage > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Tri-level with tile roof on desirable corner. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Remodeled in 2012 with matching bathrooms in granite and tile. New plush carpet and paint, wood floor entry. Sunken living room has vaulted ceiling, bay window and brick fireplace. Formal dining room. Updated kitchen with recessed lighting. Family room features 2 custom closets. Laundry room has large cast iron sink. Private deck overlooks scenic woods. Fenced back yard with fruit and evergreen trees, 8 x 12 shed and patio.

>Option for 12-months lease or 24-month lease > background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year's W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit for each pet, but has to be less than 20 lbs and non dangerous breed > tenants to pay for gas (dependent on usage), electric (dependent on usage), water and sewage (dependent on usage) and garbage > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16708 SE 40th Pl. have any available units?
16708 SE 40th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16708 SE 40th Pl. have?
Some of 16708 SE 40th Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16708 SE 40th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
16708 SE 40th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16708 SE 40th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16708 SE 40th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 16708 SE 40th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 16708 SE 40th Pl. offers parking.
Does 16708 SE 40th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16708 SE 40th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16708 SE 40th Pl. have a pool?
No, 16708 SE 40th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 16708 SE 40th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 16708 SE 40th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 16708 SE 40th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16708 SE 40th Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle