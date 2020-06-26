16708 SE 40th Pl.

Amenities

>option for 12-months lease or 24-month lease > background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year's W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit for each pet, but has to be less than 20 lbs and non dangerous breed > tenants to pay for gas (dependent on usage), electric (dependent on usage), water and sewage (dependent on usage) and garbage > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Tri-level with tile roof on desirable corner. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Remodeled in 2012 with matching bathrooms in granite and tile. New plush carpet and paint, wood floor entry. Sunken living room has vaulted ceiling, bay window and brick fireplace. Formal dining room. Updated kitchen with recessed lighting. Family room features 2 custom closets. Laundry room has large cast iron sink. Private deck overlooks scenic woods. Fenced back yard with fruit and evergreen trees, 8 x 12 shed and patio.



