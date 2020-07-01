All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1659 128th Ave SE

1659 128th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1659 128th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
Custom Woodridge home for the holidays - Host your holiday parties in your open living room/kitchen or the big game in the huge game room. Spend a lazy day in your fantastic master suite. Soak up the natural light through ceiling to floor windows. Play on the back lawn or hang out under the covered patio. Enjoy loads of space, style, comfortable features and finishes. Pop easily to the Bravern or the Bellevue Collection for brunch. Commuters dream access to I-90 and I-405. Award winning Bellevue schools, blocks to Woodridge Elem.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5365119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 128th Ave SE have any available units?
1659 128th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1659 128th Ave SE have?
Some of 1659 128th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 128th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1659 128th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 128th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1659 128th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1659 128th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1659 128th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1659 128th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1659 128th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 128th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1659 128th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1659 128th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1659 128th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 128th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1659 128th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

