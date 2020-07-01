1659 128th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking garage guest suite

Custom Woodridge home for the holidays - Host your holiday parties in your open living room/kitchen or the big game in the huge game room. Spend a lazy day in your fantastic master suite. Soak up the natural light through ceiling to floor windows. Play on the back lawn or hang out under the covered patio. Enjoy loads of space, style, comfortable features and finishes. Pop easily to the Bravern or the Bellevue Collection for brunch. Commuters dream access to I-90 and I-405. Award winning Bellevue schools, blocks to Woodridge Elem.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5365119)