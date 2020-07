Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully updated and meticulously maintained in sought after Lake Hills. Open floorplan, hardwood floors, updated kitchen & baths and large bonus room. Beautiful outside with large yard and landscaping. 2 car garage! Updated electrical/plumbing and freshly painted interior/ exterior. Close to schools, trails, shopping, entertainment, and freeways. Everything you need to call home!



No Pets Allowed



