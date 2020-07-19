15775 NE 14th Aly

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Upton Condominiums - Bellevue/Crossroads - Available Now! New Construction - Be the first to live in Bellevues best walking neighborhood. Located in Upton at Crossroads Village this main floor 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath unit offers the best in contemporary townhome living, just steps from Crossroads Mall, and just down the street from Microsofts main campus.The living area is spacious and open. The kitchen feature flat-panel soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, under-mount sinks, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, and a large counter/workspace. You will appreciate the hardwood kitchen floors, vessel-style bathroom sinks, and master bath shower with tiled surround. Steps from your front door you can shop for groceries, home decor, clothing, games, books and pet supplies. No time to cook, dont worry. There are over 20 dining options at the mall, and many more just beyond. Discover Crossroads many special community events including the Market Stage featuring free live music performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Just outside the main mall you will find a seasonal Farmers Market, Regal Cinemas, Stone Gardens Climbing Gym, and parks. 1 car attached garage. Sorry no smoking, no dogs but 1 cat OK.



To schedule a showing of this new construction unit, please contact Julie Barber, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at jbarber@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-787-0098. #avenueoneresidential #forleasebellevueupton #forrentcrossroadsvillage



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4684868)