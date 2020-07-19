All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
15775 NE 14th Aly
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM

15775 NE 14th Aly

15775 NE 14th Aly · No Longer Available
Location

15775 NE 14th Aly, Bellevue, WA 98008
Crossroads

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Upton Condominiums - Bellevue/Crossroads - Available Now! New Construction - Be the first to live in Bellevues best walking neighborhood. Located in Upton at Crossroads Village this main floor 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath unit offers the best in contemporary townhome living, just steps from Crossroads Mall, and just down the street from Microsofts main campus.The living area is spacious and open. The kitchen feature flat-panel soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, under-mount sinks, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, and a large counter/workspace. You will appreciate the hardwood kitchen floors, vessel-style bathroom sinks, and master bath shower with tiled surround. Steps from your front door you can shop for groceries, home decor, clothing, games, books and pet supplies. No time to cook, dont worry. There are over 20 dining options at the mall, and many more just beyond. Discover Crossroads many special community events including the Market Stage featuring free live music performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Just outside the main mall you will find a seasonal Farmers Market, Regal Cinemas, Stone Gardens Climbing Gym, and parks. 1 car attached garage. Sorry no smoking, no dogs but 1 cat OK.

To schedule a showing of this new construction unit, please contact Julie Barber, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at jbarber@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-787-0098. #avenueoneresidential #forleasebellevueupton #forrentcrossroadsvillage

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4684868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15775 NE 14th Aly have any available units?
15775 NE 14th Aly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15775 NE 14th Aly have?
Some of 15775 NE 14th Aly's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15775 NE 14th Aly currently offering any rent specials?
15775 NE 14th Aly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15775 NE 14th Aly pet-friendly?
Yes, 15775 NE 14th Aly is pet friendly.
Does 15775 NE 14th Aly offer parking?
Yes, 15775 NE 14th Aly offers parking.
Does 15775 NE 14th Aly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15775 NE 14th Aly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15775 NE 14th Aly have a pool?
No, 15775 NE 14th Aly does not have a pool.
Does 15775 NE 14th Aly have accessible units?
No, 15775 NE 14th Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 15775 NE 14th Aly have units with dishwashers?
No, 15775 NE 14th Aly does not have units with dishwashers.
