1566 139th Ct NE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1566 139th Ct NE

1566 139th Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

1566 139th Ct NE, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Modern Condo in Convenient Bellevue Location - *360 Tour Walk-Through* - https://view.ricohtours.com/8ec3f985-d59a-4d3f-afb8-978120d0eb03/

AVID Townhomes excellently located close to all that Bellevue has to offer including shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to commuter routes and major employers. Great room design, abundant use of windows for lots of natural light. High caliber features throughout; quartz countertops, SS appliances, plush carpet, tankless hotwater. Divine Master Suite. 2Car Garage. Bellevue Schools!

One pet (under 30lbs) maximum allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2093

(RLNE5627181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 139th Ct NE have any available units?
1566 139th Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1566 139th Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
1566 139th Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 139th Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1566 139th Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 1566 139th Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 1566 139th Ct NE offers parking.
Does 1566 139th Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1566 139th Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 139th Ct NE have a pool?
No, 1566 139th Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 1566 139th Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 1566 139th Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 139th Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1566 139th Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 139th Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 139th Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.

