Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1563 139th Ct NE

1563 139th Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

1563 139th Ct NE, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/04/20 5Bd/3.5Ba TownHouse in Bellevue - Property Id: 275216

Like new, light & bright end-unit townhome at the heart of East Bellevue. Steps away to shopping, dining, entertainment and all that Bellevue has to offer. Minutes to downtown Bellevue, the Spring District, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and future Light Rail. Easy access to I-405 & 520. Contemporary design with modern finishes. Open & spacious great room with large kitchen. 2 car side by side garage. Fantastic location and one of the largest & best units in the community. Bellevue School District!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275216
Property Id 275216

(RLNE5763395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 139th Ct NE have any available units?
1563 139th Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1563 139th Ct NE have?
Some of 1563 139th Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 139th Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
1563 139th Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 139th Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1563 139th Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 1563 139th Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 1563 139th Ct NE offers parking.
Does 1563 139th Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1563 139th Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 139th Ct NE have a pool?
No, 1563 139th Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 1563 139th Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 1563 139th Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 139th Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1563 139th Ct NE has units with dishwashers.

