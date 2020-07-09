1563 139th Ct NE

Amenities

5Bd/3.5Ba TownHouse in Bellevue



Like new, light & bright end-unit townhome at the heart of East Bellevue. Steps away to shopping, dining, entertainment and all that Bellevue has to offer. Minutes to downtown Bellevue, the Spring District, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and future Light Rail. Easy access to I-405 & 520. Contemporary design with modern finishes. Open & spacious great room with large kitchen. 2 car side by side garage. Fantastic location and one of the largest & best units in the community. Bellevue School District!

