1562 139th Lane NE
1562 139th Lane NE

1562 139th Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

1562 139th Ln NE, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Location!!! 5 beds 3 baths minutes to Microsoft and downtown Bellevue - Home is brand new and move in condition. Welcome to AVID Townhomes! So convenient, located close to all that Bellevue has to offer including shopping, dining & entertainment. Walking distance to Safeway Plaza on 140th. Easy access north to 520 to Microsoft, east to Crossroad, south to I-90 and Bellevue College and west to downtown Bellevue.

This home features 5 beds, 3 bath, 1,955 sq ft on 3 levels. Great room design, high quality features throughout; quartz countertops, SS appliances, tankless hotwater & Gas Fireplace. Top floor Master Suite, Main level bedroom (or den/office) Lower Level Bedroom, Bathroom.2-Car Side-by-Side Garage. Walking path and small playground in front of the house.

Bellevue School District with Stevenson Elem, Odle Mid and Sammamish Senior High. Tenant to verify.

No pet, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances stay. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment requires. Please follow this link for our approval criterial: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4313848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 139th Lane NE have any available units?
1562 139th Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1562 139th Lane NE have?
Some of 1562 139th Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 139th Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
1562 139th Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 139th Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 1562 139th Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1562 139th Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 1562 139th Lane NE offers parking.
Does 1562 139th Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1562 139th Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 139th Lane NE have a pool?
No, 1562 139th Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 1562 139th Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 1562 139th Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 139th Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1562 139th Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.

