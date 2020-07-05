1562 139th Lane NE

Amenities

in unit laundry garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground garage

Location!!! 5 beds 3 baths minutes to Microsoft and downtown Bellevue - Home is brand new and move in condition. Welcome to AVID Townhomes! So convenient, located close to all that Bellevue has to offer including shopping, dining & entertainment. Walking distance to Safeway Plaza on 140th. Easy access north to 520 to Microsoft, east to Crossroad, south to I-90 and Bellevue College and west to downtown Bellevue.



This home features 5 beds, 3 bath, 1,955 sq ft on 3 levels. Great room design, high quality features throughout; quartz countertops, SS appliances, tankless hotwater & Gas Fireplace. Top floor Master Suite, Main level bedroom (or den/office) Lower Level Bedroom, Bathroom.2-Car Side-by-Side Garage. Walking path and small playground in front of the house.



Bellevue School District with Stevenson Elem, Odle Mid and Sammamish Senior High. Tenant to verify.



No pet, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances stay. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment requires. Please follow this link for our approval criterial: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4313848)