Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

15309 NE 13th Pl #4308 - (FOR RENT) This quiet second floor unit has balcony. Two parking stalls. Close to shopping and bus line. Well kept property and units. At this price it won't last long. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent. Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



