15019 NE 8th Place
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

15019 NE 8th Place

15019 Northeast 8th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15019 Northeast 8th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15019 NE 8th Place Available 05/01/20 Great Location, Available May 1st. - Beautiful house in ideal location near Microsoft, Crossroad area, downtown Bellevue, Freeways and parks. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, Carpet & Updated master bath on main level, fully fenced back yard. On second floor loft can be used for office or play area.Very open and bright house with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings. Two car garage.

Available May 1st, 2020 - Minium 12 month Lease

Pets Allowed with $250 non-refundable plus $250 refundable security deposit per pet (max 2)

To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

Tenants are required to pay utilities.

Virtual Tour: available on YouTube Realty Pros NW

(RLNE5697230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15019 NE 8th Place have any available units?
15019 NE 8th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15019 NE 8th Place have?
Some of 15019 NE 8th Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15019 NE 8th Place currently offering any rent specials?
15019 NE 8th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15019 NE 8th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15019 NE 8th Place is pet friendly.
Does 15019 NE 8th Place offer parking?
Yes, 15019 NE 8th Place offers parking.
Does 15019 NE 8th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15019 NE 8th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15019 NE 8th Place have a pool?
No, 15019 NE 8th Place does not have a pool.
Does 15019 NE 8th Place have accessible units?
No, 15019 NE 8th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15019 NE 8th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15019 NE 8th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

