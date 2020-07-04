Amenities

15019 NE 8th Place Available 05/01/20 Great Location, Available May 1st. - Beautiful house in ideal location near Microsoft, Crossroad area, downtown Bellevue, Freeways and parks. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, Carpet & Updated master bath on main level, fully fenced back yard. On second floor loft can be used for office or play area.Very open and bright house with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings. Two car garage.



Available May 1st, 2020 - Minium 12 month Lease



Pets Allowed with $250 non-refundable plus $250 refundable security deposit per pet (max 2)



To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com



See rental criteria for details before applying.

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



Tenants are required to pay utilities.



Virtual Tour: available on YouTube Realty Pros NW



