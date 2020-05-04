All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 15 146th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
15 146th Ave SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15 146th Ave SE

15 146th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15 146th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Southeast Bellevue

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nicely Remodeled Bellevue/Crossroads 2bd 1.5 Bath Townhome! - 15 146TH Ave. S.E., Unit #15, Bellevue, WA. 98007 Nicely remodeled two story 2bd 1.5 bath townhome in very private neighborhood. The unit offers all stainless steel brand new appliances and new plush carpet and hardwood floors in the living room. New paint throughout as well as remodeled bathroom and all new fixtures. This town home includes W/S/G in the rent. This is a two story unit and is very spacious approximately 1100 sq ft. It has its own private entry and small yard in front on town home. Unit comes with designated undercover carport parking. This town home is Located near I-405 and all major shopping locations as well as 5 minutes from Bellevue college and 10 minutes from Bellevue Square Mall. The unit offers a walking score of 89 and transit score of 94. No Smoking/No Pets. Please contact Nick at this ad to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2750693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 146th Ave SE have any available units?
15 146th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 146th Ave SE have?
Some of 15 146th Ave SE's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 146th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
15 146th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 146th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 15 146th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 15 146th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 15 146th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 15 146th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 146th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 146th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 15 146th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 15 146th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 15 146th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 15 146th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 146th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle