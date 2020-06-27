Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

14868 SE 16th ST #7 Available 08/01/19 - End-Unit townhouse with luxury finishes. Modern floor plan separates living, working and bedroom spaces. Each floor has it's own bathroom for convenience plus attached 2-car Garage. Spacious main floor has deck and fireplace to set a great ambiance. 2nd deck off Kitchen and breakfast nook brings lots of sunlight and easy breeze. Master Suite with walk in closet, elegant 5 pieces bath, high ceiling, abundant windows, skylights and all the updated features. Near Bellevue college. Ideal locations near Microsoft and all the amenities



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Applications fee and pet deposit are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.



(RLNE4148133)