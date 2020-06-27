All apartments in Bellevue
14868 SE 16th ST #7
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

14868 SE 16th ST #7

14868 Southeast 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14868 Southeast 16th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14868 SE 16th ST #7 Available 08/01/19 - End-Unit townhouse with luxury finishes. Modern floor plan separates living, working and bedroom spaces. Each floor has it's own bathroom for convenience plus attached 2-car Garage. Spacious main floor has deck and fireplace to set a great ambiance. 2nd deck off Kitchen and breakfast nook brings lots of sunlight and easy breeze. Master Suite with walk in closet, elegant 5 pieces bath, high ceiling, abundant windows, skylights and all the updated features. Near Bellevue college. Ideal locations near Microsoft and all the amenities

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Applications fee and pet deposit are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.

(RLNE4148133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14868 SE 16th ST #7 have any available units?
14868 SE 16th ST #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14868 SE 16th ST #7 have?
Some of 14868 SE 16th ST #7's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14868 SE 16th ST #7 currently offering any rent specials?
14868 SE 16th ST #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14868 SE 16th ST #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14868 SE 16th ST #7 is pet friendly.
Does 14868 SE 16th ST #7 offer parking?
Yes, 14868 SE 16th ST #7 offers parking.
Does 14868 SE 16th ST #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14868 SE 16th ST #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14868 SE 16th ST #7 have a pool?
No, 14868 SE 16th ST #7 does not have a pool.
Does 14868 SE 16th ST #7 have accessible units?
No, 14868 SE 16th ST #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 14868 SE 16th ST #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14868 SE 16th ST #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
