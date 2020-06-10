All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 14823 NE 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14823 NE 14th Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:48 PM

14823 NE 14th Street

14823 Northeast 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14823 Northeast 14th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Come and see this beautiful, unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, single-family home on the quiet and peaceful Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue, WA!

The spacious and airy homes interior features include hardwood/carpet/linoleum/vinyl floors, recessed lighting, large windows, high ceilings, and a pretty brick facade fireplace. Additional rooms: living room, dining room, family room, and storage space.

The stunning kitchen is equipped with fine minimalist style wooden cabinets and drawers, glossy dark granite countertop with backsplash, marble-topped kitchen island with an oven/range with hood, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, freezer, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, and trash compactor. There are in-unit washer and dryer available. It also has forced-air gas heating for climate control. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too.

For vehicle parking, it comes with a 2-car covered attached garage.

The exterior has a separate shed at the backyard that can be used by tenants as a storage area. There is also emergency shut-off control in the backyard under the deck for gas.

Tenant pays electricity, water, trash, and gas. HOA fee is included in the rent.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park, Commissioners Waterway, Bellevue Highlands Park, Crossroads Park, and Hillaire Park.

Bus lines:
221 - 0.1 mile
226 - 0.3 mile
888 - 0.3 mile
B Line - 0.4 mile
245 - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5630302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14823 NE 14th Street have any available units?
14823 NE 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14823 NE 14th Street have?
Some of 14823 NE 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14823 NE 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14823 NE 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14823 NE 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 14823 NE 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14823 NE 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 14823 NE 14th Street does offer parking.
Does 14823 NE 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14823 NE 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14823 NE 14th Street have a pool?
No, 14823 NE 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14823 NE 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 14823 NE 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14823 NE 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14823 NE 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle