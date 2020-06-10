14823 NE 14th Street

Amenities

Come and see this beautiful, unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, single-family home on the quiet and peaceful Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue, WA!



The spacious and airy homes interior features include hardwood/carpet/linoleum/vinyl floors, recessed lighting, large windows, high ceilings, and a pretty brick facade fireplace. Additional rooms: living room, dining room, family room, and storage space.



The stunning kitchen is equipped with fine minimalist style wooden cabinets and drawers, glossy dark granite countertop with backsplash, marble-topped kitchen island with an oven/range with hood, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, freezer, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, and trash compactor. There are in-unit washer and dryer available. It also has forced-air gas heating for climate control. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too.



For vehicle parking, it comes with a 2-car covered attached garage.



The exterior has a separate shed at the backyard that can be used by tenants as a storage area. There is also emergency shut-off control in the backyard under the deck for gas.



Tenant pays electricity, water, trash, and gas. HOA fee is included in the rent.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park, Commissioners Waterway, Bellevue Highlands Park, Crossroads Park, and Hillaire Park.



Bus lines:

221 - 0.1 mile

226 - 0.3 mile

888 - 0.3 mile

B Line - 0.4 mile

245 - 0.5 mile



