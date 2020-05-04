All apartments in Bellevue
14779 NE 32nd St A101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14779 NE 32nd St A101

14779 Northeast 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

14779 Northeast 32nd Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
2 bed condo next to Microsoft - Property Id: 98496

- Bellevue Highlands Condominiums
- Newly renovated with wooden flooring
- Walk-able distance to restaurants, dining, parks ,Fred Meyer and Indian grocery store
- Easy access to highways, next to bus stop
- 10 minutes driving distance to Bellevue downtown, Redmond downtown and 20 minutes driving distance to Seattle downtown.
- First floor 890 sq ft
- laundry room on the same floor
- outdoor under video surveillance, two doors safety
- Dedicated parking spot and plenty of visitor parking

Available from February 1st, 2019

Requirement
Deposit : 1 month rent of $1800. Background check required, $200 non-refundable Condo fee.
Lease : At least 6 months

NO Smoking inside the house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98496
Property Id 98496

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4681963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14779 NE 32nd St A101 have any available units?
14779 NE 32nd St A101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14779 NE 32nd St A101 have?
Some of 14779 NE 32nd St A101's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14779 NE 32nd St A101 currently offering any rent specials?
14779 NE 32nd St A101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14779 NE 32nd St A101 pet-friendly?
No, 14779 NE 32nd St A101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14779 NE 32nd St A101 offer parking?
Yes, 14779 NE 32nd St A101 offers parking.
Does 14779 NE 32nd St A101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14779 NE 32nd St A101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14779 NE 32nd St A101 have a pool?
No, 14779 NE 32nd St A101 does not have a pool.
Does 14779 NE 32nd St A101 have accessible units?
No, 14779 NE 32nd St A101 does not have accessible units.
Does 14779 NE 32nd St A101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14779 NE 32nd St A101 has units with dishwashers.
