14779 NE 32nd St A101

Amenities
2 bed condo next to Microsoft - Property Id: 98496
- Bellevue Highlands Condominiums
- Newly renovated with wooden flooring
- Walk-able distance to restaurants, dining, parks ,Fred Meyer and Indian grocery store
- Easy access to highways, next to bus stop
- 10 minutes driving distance to Bellevue downtown, Redmond downtown and 20 minutes driving distance to Seattle downtown.
- First floor 890 sq ft
- laundry room on the same floor
- outdoor under video surveillance, two doors safety
- Dedicated parking spot and plenty of visitor parking
Available from February 1st, 2019
Requirement
Deposit : 1 month rent of $1800. Background check required, $200 non-refundable Condo fee.
Lease : At least 6 months
NO Smoking inside the house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98496
No Pets Allowed
