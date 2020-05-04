14779 NE 32nd St A101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

2 bed condo next to Microsoft - Property Id: 98496



- Bellevue Highlands Condominiums

- Newly renovated with wooden flooring

- Walk-able distance to restaurants, dining, parks ,Fred Meyer and Indian grocery store

- Easy access to highways, next to bus stop

- 10 minutes driving distance to Bellevue downtown, Redmond downtown and 20 minutes driving distance to Seattle downtown.

- First floor 890 sq ft

- laundry room on the same floor

- outdoor under video surveillance, two doors safety

- Dedicated parking spot and plenty of visitor parking



Available from February 1st, 2019



Requirement

Deposit : 1 month rent of $1800. Background check required, $200 non-refundable Condo fee.

Lease : At least 6 months



NO Smoking inside the house.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98496

Property Id 98496



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4681963)