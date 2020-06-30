14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Stunning 2 bed, 2 bath condo near Bellevue College - Stunning 2 bedroom condo in Bellevue! Just blocks from Bellevue College, in coveted BELLEVUE School District, and easy access to I-90 and I-405. This unit has beautiful engineered hardwood floors, freshly painted and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Open concept living with granite counters, stainless appliances, fireplace and brand new private washer and dryer! Top floor, with private deck. Ask about pet approval for cat or dog under 25 lbs! Add $40/mo for parking in reserved carport spot.



