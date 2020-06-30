All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201

14715 Southeast 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14715 Southeast 24th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Stunning 2 bed, 2 bath condo near Bellevue College - Stunning 2 bedroom condo in Bellevue! Just blocks from Bellevue College, in coveted BELLEVUE School District, and easy access to I-90 and I-405. This unit has beautiful engineered hardwood floors, freshly painted and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Open concept living with granite counters, stainless appliances, fireplace and brand new private washer and dryer! Top floor, with private deck. Ask about pet approval for cat or dog under 25 lbs! Add $40/mo for parking in reserved carport spot.

(RLNE5412036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 have any available units?
14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 have?
Some of 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14715 SE 24th St, Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.

