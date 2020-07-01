All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
1465 158th Ct NE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1465 158th Ct NE

1465 158th Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

1465 158th Ct NE, Bellevue, WA 98008
Crossroads

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Home For Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. Upton Community at Crossroads Village with a 2002 Sq ft Modern Style Home that offers 3 bedrooms,3.5 baths, , top level loft w/ open deck. Garage can take ONE full size vehicle along with some storage space in the back. This central location is just minutes from Microsoft, Crossroads Park and Mall, SR 520. Great room concept.Private street and all landscaping maintained. Bellevue school district. You would not want to miss this opportunity!

(RLNE5644894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 158th Ct NE have any available units?
1465 158th Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1465 158th Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
1465 158th Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 158th Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 158th Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 1465 158th Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 1465 158th Ct NE offers parking.
Does 1465 158th Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 158th Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 158th Ct NE have a pool?
No, 1465 158th Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 1465 158th Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 1465 158th Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 158th Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 158th Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1465 158th Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1465 158th Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.

