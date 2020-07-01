1465 158th Ct NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Home For Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. Upton Community at Crossroads Village with a 2002 Sq ft Modern Style Home that offers 3 bedrooms,3.5 baths, , top level loft w/ open deck. Garage can take ONE full size vehicle along with some storage space in the back. This central location is just minutes from Microsoft, Crossroads Park and Mall, SR 520. Great room concept.Private street and all landscaping maintained. Bellevue school district. You would not want to miss this opportunity!



(RLNE5644894)