14614 Northeast 3rd Street

Amenities
3 Bedrooms+1 Den/1.5 Baths Duplex in Bellevue - Microsoft/BCC/Redmond
148the Ave NE & NE 3rd St
A good 3 Bedrooms plus 1 den and 1.5 Baths duplex (2 stories)
Downstairs: 1-car garage, 1/2 bath, living/family room, dining room, kitchen, 1 den
Upstairs: 1 full bath, 3 bedrooms
High quality carpet
The living space is large/bright and opens up to a lovely back yard
Close to 520 and I-90
One-car garage.
Features include:
**Large living/family room space
**Energy efficiency windows and sliding door
**Washer and Dryer at the duplex
**Garage with an automatic garage door opener
Duplex Availability: August
Please contact Wang at (425)224-3075 for questions and schedule a viewing!
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/bellevue-wa?lid=12468607
(RLNE5070727)