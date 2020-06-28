14614 Northeast 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedrooms+1 Den/1.5 Baths Duplex in Bellevue - Microsoft/BCC/Redmond



148the Ave NE & NE 3rd St



A good 3 Bedrooms plus 1 den and 1.5 Baths duplex (2 stories)



Downstairs: 1-car garage, 1/2 bath, living/family room, dining room, kitchen, 1 den

Upstairs: 1 full bath, 3 bedrooms



High quality carpet



The living space is large/bright and opens up to a lovely back yard



Close to 520 and I-90



One-car garage.



Features include:



**Large living/family room space

**Energy efficiency windows and sliding door

**Washer and Dryer at the duplex

**Garage with an automatic garage door opener



Duplex Availability: August



Please contact Wang at (425)224-3075 for questions and schedule a viewing!



