Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

14614 Northeast 3rd Street

14614 Northeast 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

14614 Northeast 3rd Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms+1 Den/1.5 Baths Duplex in Bellevue - Microsoft/BCC/Redmond

148the Ave NE & NE 3rd St

A good 3 Bedrooms plus 1 den and 1.5 Baths duplex (2 stories)

Downstairs: 1-car garage, 1/2 bath, living/family room, dining room, kitchen, 1 den
Upstairs: 1 full bath, 3 bedrooms

High quality carpet

The living space is large/bright and opens up to a lovely back yard

Close to 520 and I-90

One-car garage.

Features include:

**Large living/family room space
**Energy efficiency windows and sliding door
**Washer and Dryer at the duplex
**Garage with an automatic garage door opener

Duplex Availability: August

Please contact Wang at (425)224-3075 for questions and schedule a viewing!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/bellevue-wa?lid=12468607

(RLNE5070727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14614 Northeast 3rd Street have any available units?
14614 Northeast 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14614 Northeast 3rd Street have?
Some of 14614 Northeast 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14614 Northeast 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
14614 Northeast 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14614 Northeast 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14614 Northeast 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 14614 Northeast 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 14614 Northeast 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 14614 Northeast 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14614 Northeast 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14614 Northeast 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 14614 Northeast 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 14614 Northeast 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 14614 Northeast 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14614 Northeast 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14614 Northeast 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
