Bellevue, WA
14511 NE 30th Pl
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

14511 NE 30th Pl

14511 Northeast 30th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14511 Northeast 30th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
Eastbridge Condominium - Property Id: 176623

Well-run beautiful complex with lots of nature landscaping, 2 bedroom and 1 bath condo, well maintained complex. Kitchen including a breakfast bar, and your own backyard area. Conveniently located across from Microsoft (walkable), close to SR 520, grocery stores and shopping. Full size W/D included, lots of light, extra storage on the deck, also includes covered parking. Amenities include a community pool and clubhouse. Water, sewer, garbage are all included in the rent. Tenant to pay electricity, cable and internet.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14511 NE 30th Pl have any available units?
14511 NE 30th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14511 NE 30th Pl have?
Some of 14511 NE 30th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14511 NE 30th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14511 NE 30th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14511 NE 30th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14511 NE 30th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14511 NE 30th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14511 NE 30th Pl offers parking.
Does 14511 NE 30th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14511 NE 30th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14511 NE 30th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14511 NE 30th Pl has a pool.
Does 14511 NE 30th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14511 NE 30th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14511 NE 30th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14511 NE 30th Pl has units with dishwashers.
