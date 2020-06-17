14419 SE 12th St

Amenities
Take advantage of $500 move-in discount if you will sign a lease on or before 15th of August.
Come and see for yourself this 1,550-square-foot, single-family home located on the quiet and peaceful West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington.
This admirable home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2 driveway parking plus 1 off-street parking.
Its unfurnished interior features hardwood flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with appliances such as dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven/range.
There is installed forced-air, Oil heating for climate control.
An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.
Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.
Owner prefers non-smokers.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, Internet, and landscaping.
The exterior feature includes a yard --- perfect for hanging out with the family or friends. Theres also storage at the backyard.
Nearby parks: Lake Hills Green Belt Park, Bannerwood Park, and Kelsey Creek Park.
Nearby Schools:
Odle Middle School - 1.06 miles, 7/10
Sammamish Senior High School - 0.62 miles, 6/10
Bellevue Big Picture School - 0.61 miles, 9/10
Phantom Lake Elementary School - 1 mile, 7/10
Bus lines:
271 - 0.2 mile
245 - 0.2 mile
226 - 0.2 mile
889 - 0.4 mile
