Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

14419 SE 12th St

14419 Southeast 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14419 Southeast 12th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Take advantage of $500 move-in discount if you will sign a lease on or before 15th of August.

Come and see for yourself this 1,550-square-foot, single-family home located on the quiet and peaceful West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington.

This admirable home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2 driveway parking plus 1 off-street parking.

Its unfurnished interior features hardwood flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with appliances such as dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven/range.

There is installed forced-air, Oil heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, Internet, and landscaping.

The exterior feature includes a yard --- perfect for hanging out with the family or friends. Theres also storage at the backyard.

Nearby parks: Lake Hills Green Belt Park, Bannerwood Park, and Kelsey Creek Park.

Nearby Schools:
Odle Middle School - 1.06 miles, 7/10
Sammamish Senior High School - 0.62 miles, 6/10
Bellevue Big Picture School - 0.61 miles, 9/10
Phantom Lake Elementary School - 1 mile, 7/10

Bus lines:
271 - 0.2 mile
245 - 0.2 mile
226 - 0.2 mile
889 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5035924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14419 SE 12th St have any available units?
14419 SE 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14419 SE 12th St have?
Some of 14419 SE 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14419 SE 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
14419 SE 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14419 SE 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14419 SE 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 14419 SE 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 14419 SE 12th St offers parking.
Does 14419 SE 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14419 SE 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14419 SE 12th St have a pool?
No, 14419 SE 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 14419 SE 12th St have accessible units?
No, 14419 SE 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14419 SE 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14419 SE 12th St has units with dishwashers.
