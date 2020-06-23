14404 NE 31st St Apt K208

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Great Apt for rent - STOP, LOOK, PRERENT, 12 MONTHS, AMAZING SPECIAL! On our property you will feel close to nature as our property is surrounded by beautiful trees. With it's naturalistic atmosphere Pinewood has created apartment homes that really give you a sense of peace and tranquility. Our gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is on the 2nd Floor with AMAZING natural light throughout. You will get to enjoy the cozy in your living room while you relax and catch up on your favorite show or book. The master bedroom comes with a closet and will easily fits a queen size bed. On our property we have a tennis court for you to burn some energy off, a playground for the little ones, and a sparkling pool that is open in the summer to cool off from the summer heat.Across the street is a newly built plaza with lots of establishments to fulfill your everyday needs. No more driving and using up your gas when you can simply cross the street. There is a gym, a grocery store, a brand new Starbucks, and a huge variety of businesses opened for your enjoyment. If saving up on gas is what your looking for Pinewood is definitely for you as buses run by our property and we are but a hop and a skip to I-405, I-90, and SR520 making us a idyllic place to live overall. A location that is exactly where you want to live in a setting that is nature at its finest!



(RLNE4797956)