Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:00 PM

1435 Bellevue Way SE

1435 Bellevue Way SE · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1435 Bellevue Way SE, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2220 sqft

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! South Bellevue Office Space!

Level-entry house converted to a small office unit minutes from downtown Bellevue. Former pre-school. 2,220 sq. ft. structure comprising of main floor 2 private offices, open floor plan, and kitchen. Basement has lots of storage and additional 1 room for an additional possible office with separate side entrance. Garage can be used for on-site storage. On-site parking. On bus line to downtown Bellevue or I-405.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 36+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. Base rent is $3,500 with additional Taxes and Insurance of approx. $850/month. No marijuana, tattoo/massage businesses permitted. Tenant to verify permitted use and zoning with City of Bellevue for their type of business. Tenant pays all utilities and taxes and insurance as operating expenses.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Bellevue Way SE have any available units?
1435 Bellevue Way SE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1435 Bellevue Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Bellevue Way SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Bellevue Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Bellevue Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1435 Bellevue Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Bellevue Way SE does offer parking.
Does 1435 Bellevue Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Bellevue Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Bellevue Way SE have a pool?
No, 1435 Bellevue Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Bellevue Way SE have accessible units?
No, 1435 Bellevue Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Bellevue Way SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Bellevue Way SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Bellevue Way SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Bellevue Way SE does not have units with air conditioning.
