1435 Bellevue Way SE

AVAILABLE NOW! South Bellevue Office Space!



Level-entry house converted to a small office unit minutes from downtown Bellevue. Former pre-school. 2,220 sq. ft. structure comprising of main floor 2 private offices, open floor plan, and kitchen. Basement has lots of storage and additional 1 room for an additional possible office with separate side entrance. Garage can be used for on-site storage. On-site parking. On bus line to downtown Bellevue or I-405.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 36+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. Base rent is $3,500 with additional Taxes and Insurance of approx. $850/month. No marijuana, tattoo/massage businesses permitted. Tenant to verify permitted use and zoning with City of Bellevue for their type of business. Tenant pays all utilities and taxes and insurance as operating expenses.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



