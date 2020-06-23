All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1

14322 Northeast 7th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14322 Northeast 7th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
December Special - Move in this month and receive a $500 Amazon gift card with a one year lease!
Located just minutes from Microsoft or downtown Bellevue this spacious two bedroom townhouse unit is located in the Stoneridge community just off NE 8th and 143rd. The open kitchen has large counters, designer tile flooring and great lighting. Fully Remodeled: The entire unit has new carpet, new laminate flooring, contemporary paint and remodeled bathrooms, apartment finished with brushed nickel fixtures and energy efficient LED lighting, during winter cozy up to the living room fireplace. A main floor guest powder room incorporates the in unit washer and dryer. Master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet; second bed room has large wall closets.
One garage space with storage locker and one additional outside parking space included with the unit. Don t miss out on this great property! Location makes it ideal for families or working professionals.
Lease with an initial six or twelve month term with an option to renew on an annual basis. All applicants screened through the Rental Housing Association. Screening fee is $35.00. Move in with first and security deposit.

Tenant screening through TransUnion s Smartmove.
Income 3X monthly rent
12 month lease preferred, options to renew
Pets with additional deposit
Tenants pay electricity, and pro rata share of monthly water, sewer and garbage estimated at $151.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 have any available units?
14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 have?
Some of 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 does offer parking.
Does 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1 has units with dishwashers.
