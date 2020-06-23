14322 Northeast 7th Place - 1

Amenities

December Special - Move in this month and receive a $500 Amazon gift card with a one year lease!

Located just minutes from Microsoft or downtown Bellevue this spacious two bedroom townhouse unit is located in the Stoneridge community just off NE 8th and 143rd. The open kitchen has large counters, designer tile flooring and great lighting. Fully Remodeled: The entire unit has new carpet, new laminate flooring, contemporary paint and remodeled bathrooms, apartment finished with brushed nickel fixtures and energy efficient LED lighting, during winter cozy up to the living room fireplace. A main floor guest powder room incorporates the in unit washer and dryer. Master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet; second bed room has large wall closets.

One garage space with storage locker and one additional outside parking space included with the unit. Don t miss out on this great property! Location makes it ideal for families or working professionals.

Lease with an initial six or twelve month term with an option to renew on an annual basis. All applicants screened through the Rental Housing Association. Screening fee is $35.00. Move in with first and security deposit.



Tenant screening through TransUnion s Smartmove.

Income 3X monthly rent

12 month lease preferred, options to renew

Pets with additional deposit

Tenants pay electricity, and pro rata share of monthly water, sewer and garbage estimated at $151.00