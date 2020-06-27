All apartments in Bellevue
1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412
1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412

1415 154th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1415 154th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 Available 08/16/19 STUDIO Pacific Village Condo - near Crossroads/Great Value! - What a cute studio now available in the Pacific Village Condominiums. Centrally located near Crossroads Mall and Kelsey Creek. Close to Microsoft, Bellevue, Lake Sammamish, Redmond and more. One parking space included w/ rent. Laundry room w/ coin-op W/D just steps from the unit. The studio has seasonal access to the community's swimming pool and tennis court. Resident pays their own electricity. Flat $75/month WSG monthly bill back. Small patio area too!

12-month initial term lease. Renter's insurance required within 15 days of signing lease. Owner willing to consider one small dog or cat (over 1 yr old) on case-by-case basis with proper deposit and $30/month pet rent.

This will go quickly, come check it out ASAP!

(RLNE5045164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 have any available units?
1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 have?
Some of 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 currently offering any rent specials?
1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 is pet friendly.
Does 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 offer parking?
Yes, 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 offers parking.
Does 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 have a pool?
Yes, 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 has a pool.
Does 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 have accessible units?
No, 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 154th Ave NE Unit #B-412 does not have units with dishwashers.
