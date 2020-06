Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Available now. Wonderful location! Brand new paint throughout. 2 bedroom 1.75 bath 1057 square foot condo corner unit. Bright interior, drop down living room with tall ceilings. Dining nook and kitchen with storage space. 2 patios connect to quiet gardens. Close to bus stop & shopping centers. Easy access to I-90, I-520, and I-405. Non smoking, no pets, 12 month minimum term. Please contact agent for appointment. JLS/KMS (Rent $1800 until March 31, 2019.)