Bellevue, WA
14130 SE 17th #C-1
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

14130 SE 17th #C-1

14130 Southeast 17th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14130 Southeast 17th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
sauna
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
sauna
2BR/1BA Bellevue/College Hill Condo - Lovely 2BR/1BA condo in a quiet community. Ground floor unit with a large back deck. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Community features a cabana and sauna. Common laundry. Water, sewer and garbage included, tenant pays electricity. One uncovered parking space with unit. Terms: 12-month lease; $1,695 deposit; No Pets (H.O.A. rules); No smoking.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 696-7574 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT INCLUDED

(RLNE5366004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14130 SE 17th #C-1 have any available units?
14130 SE 17th #C-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14130 SE 17th #C-1 have?
Some of 14130 SE 17th #C-1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14130 SE 17th #C-1 currently offering any rent specials?
14130 SE 17th #C-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14130 SE 17th #C-1 pet-friendly?
No, 14130 SE 17th #C-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14130 SE 17th #C-1 offer parking?
Yes, 14130 SE 17th #C-1 offers parking.
Does 14130 SE 17th #C-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14130 SE 17th #C-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14130 SE 17th #C-1 have a pool?
No, 14130 SE 17th #C-1 does not have a pool.
Does 14130 SE 17th #C-1 have accessible units?
No, 14130 SE 17th #C-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14130 SE 17th #C-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14130 SE 17th #C-1 has units with dishwashers.

