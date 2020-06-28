Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 Available 10/07/19 Condo with Newer Updates Close to Microsoft! - Newly renovated unit close to Microsoft. This cute 1 bedroom unit features a newer kitchen with updated appliances, nicely updated bathroom and freshly painted walls with new carpet and flooring. It has a cute, fenced yard with a moderate cement patio out back. The community has a shared pool as well! Close to Crossroads mall and Microsoft.



Sorry no pets allowed.

Water, Garbage and Sewer included in the rent.

One assigned parking space with visitor parking available.



For a viewing please contact Maria at 425-750-0086 or mquinteiro@sterlingjohnstonre.com



*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



