Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM

1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375

1400 153rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1400 153rd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 Available 10/07/19 Condo with Newer Updates Close to Microsoft! - Newly renovated unit close to Microsoft. This cute 1 bedroom unit features a newer kitchen with updated appliances, nicely updated bathroom and freshly painted walls with new carpet and flooring. It has a cute, fenced yard with a moderate cement patio out back. The community has a shared pool as well! Close to Crossroads mall and Microsoft.

Sorry no pets allowed.
Water, Garbage and Sewer included in the rent.
One assigned parking space with visitor parking available.

For a viewing please contact Maria at 425-750-0086 or mquinteiro@sterlingjohnstonre.com

*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4362518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 have any available units?
1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 have?
Some of 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 pet-friendly?
No, 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 offer parking?
Yes, 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 offers parking.
Does 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 have a pool?
Yes, 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 has a pool.
Does 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 have accessible units?
No, 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 153rd Ave NE Unit B-375 does not have units with dishwashers.
