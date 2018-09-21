All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1380 Bellevue Way NE #6
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

1380 Bellevue Way NE #6

1380 Bellevue Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1380 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Bellevue Condo minutes away from Downtown Bellevue - Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live close to Downtown Bellevue without paying the price. Live at the Carlyle instead! A lovely condo community featuring a clubhouse with a pool and spa. Condo features a spacious living room with a woodburning fireplace, plenty of windows and designer paint colors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an open floor plan that opens to dining and living room area. Washer/dryer in unit and a storage area as well. One pet under 35 lbs. on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Utilities included with the rent are water, garbage and sewer and one parking space assigned #99. Enjoy this amazing location near downtown Bellevue and easy access to 520 or I-405. For a personal viewing please call Maria or Millie at 425-750-0086. Thank you!

(RLNE3982605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 have any available units?
1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 have?
Some of 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 is pet friendly.
Does 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 offer parking?
Yes, 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 offers parking.
Does 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 have a pool?
Yes, 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 has a pool.
Does 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 have accessible units?
No, 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 Bellevue Way NE #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle