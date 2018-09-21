1380 Bellevue Way NE #6

Amenities

Bellevue Condo minutes away from Downtown Bellevue - Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live close to Downtown Bellevue without paying the price. Live at the Carlyle instead! A lovely condo community featuring a clubhouse with a pool and spa. Condo features a spacious living room with a woodburning fireplace, plenty of windows and designer paint colors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an open floor plan that opens to dining and living room area. Washer/dryer in unit and a storage area as well. One pet under 35 lbs. on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Utilities included with the rent are water, garbage and sewer and one parking space assigned #99. Enjoy this amazing location near downtown Bellevue and easy access to 520 or I-405. For a personal viewing please call Maria or Millie at 425-750-0086. Thank you!



